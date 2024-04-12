BJP can put Kejriwal behind bars, cannot imprison his ideas: Bhagwant Mann

Digboi (Assam): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asserted that the BJP can put his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, but cannot imprison the latter's ideas and the “change” he and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has brought about.

The idea with which the AAP works has been witnessed in Delhi and Punjab and “they (the BJP) can arrest one Kejriwal, but there are thousands across the country who are following the party principles of giving to the people what they need the most”, Mann said at an election rally here.

“They thought that if Kejriwal is sent to jail, AAP will be finished. But, how will they imprison his ideas?” the Punjab CM said while campaigning for his party candidate Manoj Dhanowar for the Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.