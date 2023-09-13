BJP likely to give tickets to kin of ageing leaders for Rajasthan, MP polls

Setting aside the party’s opposition 'parivaarvaad' (dynastic tendencies), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to give tickets to the immediate kin of leaders in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken at the meeting of the party’s highest election body – the Central Election Committee (CEC) – which convened on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Sources in the know said that leaders responsible for making lists of candidates proposed that wherever needed, sons, daughters or other family members of ageing candidates could be given a chance if they have the capability to win. Modi insisted on the visibility of the candidates, a leader present at the meeting said.

“The PM has said that the candidate should hold their own sway on the ground, be popular among the electorate, and have no negative feedback. The candidate’s ‘index of visibility’ should be accounted for,” the leader quoted above said.