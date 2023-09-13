BJP likely to give tickets to kin of ageing leaders for Rajasthan, MP polls

Setting aside the party’s opposition 'parivaarvaad' (dynastic tendencies), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to give tickets to the immediate kin of leaders in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken at the meeting of the party’s highest election body – the Central Election Committee (CEC) – which convened on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.
Sources in the know said that leaders responsible for making lists of candidates proposed that wherever needed, sons, daughters or other family members of ageing candidates could be given a chance if they have the capability to win. Modi insisted on the visibility of the candidates, a leader present at the meeting said.
“The PM has said that the candidate should hold their own sway on the ground, be popular among the electorate, and have no negative feedback. The candidate’s ‘index of visibility’ should be accounted for,” the leader quoted above said.
Modi arrived at the party headquarters Wednesday evening to a rousing welcome, and several Union ministers as well as MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were at the party office for the PM's reception. Led into the party office with flowers showered on him, Modi was once again felicitated before the beginning of the meeting.
BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh thanked Modi for a successful G20 Summit, and urged president J P Nadda to felicitate him.
“For a successful G20, the party has come up with a resolution which will be presented by the president. I request the honourable president to put it forward,” Santosh is heard saying in a video released by the party.
Meanwhile, a resolution adopted by the BJP thanked Modi for “showcasing to the world a human-centric model of development” to the world.
“We note with great pride the impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment showcased by PM Modi at the Summit. The G20 Delhi summit stands as a monumental chapter in India's diplomatic annals, marking a transformative moment in how our nation is perceived and engaged on the global stage,” the resolution read.
In all, sources said that a list of 75 candidates were deliberated upon in the meeting, and a second list of candidates for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be announced in the next few days. DH had earlier reported that Nadda held a meeting with the Madhya Pradesh core committee, and around 35 weak seats have been identified in the state.
The party had announced its first list of 39 candidates mid-August, which was a departure from tradition as it released its first list months ahead of the polls. In 2018, the party had lost in all the constituencies for which the candidates were declared.