BJP celebrates PM Modi’s birthday, various welfare activities organised

The BJP on Sunday celebrated PM Modi’s birthday with fanfare, with President J P Nadda inaugurating an exhibition at the party office. The party also launched a ‘sewa pakhwada’ programme under which workers will reach out to various sections of society to organise welfare activities, which will go on till October 2.
Modi took to X to express his gratitude for the wishes. “Deeply touched by the outpouring of wishes today from all over India and the world. I thank each and every person who has shared their wishes. Overwhelmed to see so many people engaging in selfless social work on this day. Every gesture is special and strengthens our collective spirit,” he said.
The party’s state units also marked the day with different programmes. The party’s Maharashtra unit launched a ‘NaMo 11 Point Programme’.
“People of all sections, farmers, people from backward classes, women, youth etc., will benefit from this programme," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.
In his Lok Sabha constituency, BJP workers carried out an ‘abhishek’ of his picture with milk, and workers held a cleanliness drive.
In Tripura, BJP workers carried out a ‘Namo Vikas Utsav’ under which 73 households were given ration cards, 73 students were given copies of the Bhagavad Gita, and 73 disabled people were given some monetary benefits.
The Gujarat unit of the BJP opened bank accounts for 30,000 schoolgirls in Navsari district. The Gujarat unit of the Yuva Morcha organised blood donation camps across all districts.
Last year, on his birthday, Modi released Namibian cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as part of a cheetah reintroduction project. The year before that 2.26 crore Covid vaccinations were administered as part of a drive.