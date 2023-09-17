BJP celebrates PM Modi’s birthday, various welfare activities organised

“People of all sections, farmers, people from backward classes, women, youth etc., will benefit from this programme," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

In his Lok Sabha constituency, BJP workers carried out an ‘abhishek’ of his picture with milk, and workers held a cleanliness drive.

In Tripura, BJP workers carried out a ‘Namo Vikas Utsav’ under which 73 households were given ration cards, 73 students were given copies of the Bhagavad Gita, and 73 disabled people were given some monetary benefits.

The Gujarat unit of the BJP opened bank accounts for 30,000 schoolgirls in Navsari district. The Gujarat unit of the Yuva Morcha organised blood donation camps across all districts.

Last year, on his birthday, Modi released Namibian cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as part of a cheetah reintroduction project. The year before that 2.26 crore Covid vaccinations were administered as part of a drive.