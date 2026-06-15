BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, other party leaders meet at Rajnath Singh's residence amid rejig buzz

<p>New Delhi: Amid speculation about a reshuffle in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>'s central team, senior leaders of the party including Union minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Monday at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.</p><p>According to sources, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union minister J P Nadda, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and RSS pointman for the party Arun Kumar were also present at the meeting.</p><p>It is learnt that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours.</p>.Congress has not shed Emergency mindset, it will ban rivals if voted to power: BJP on Gehlot's remarks.<p>While there was no official word from the BJP, the party sources said the meeting discussed a range of issues, including rejig of the central team of the party.</p><p>The BJP's new central team under Nabin, who took charge in January, is expected to be announced this month, with the sources suggesting that it will have a "mix of senior and younger leaders".</p><p>The sources also suggested that some holding positions in the government may also be moved to the party and assigned key responsibilities.</p><p>On May 28, BJP president Nabin appointed Union minister Harsh Malhotra as the party's Delhi unit chief. Archana Gupta was made the Haryana BJP president and Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon the party's Punjab unit chief.</p><p>Abhishek Debroy, a first-time MLA from Matabari assembly constituency in Tripura, was appointed as the BJP's state unit chief.</p>