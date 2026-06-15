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BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, other party leaders meet at Rajnath Singh's residence amid rejig buzz

It is learnt that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 18:07 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 18:07 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahIndian PoliticsRajnath Singhnitin nabin

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