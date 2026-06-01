<p>New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin chaired a series of key organisational meetings, including one with the party’s state presidents and another with the office-bearers.</p><p>This comes a day after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP's</a> top leadership held a meeting at Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra%20modi">Narendra Modi's</a> residence. Deliberations were held regarding Rajya Sabha names, Cabinet reshuffle, as well as the party’s campaign to celebrate 12 years of the Modi government in power. </p><p>The day-long meetings, which also saw an address by Nabin, were held among the party’s national general secretary (organisation), national general secretaries, and vice presidents besides state presidents.</p><p>Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that meetings like these where feedback of the party worker is sought, are important for the party. </p>.BJP eyeing major organisational reshuffle, Union Cabinet overhaul after assembly polls performance.<p>“Feedback from party workers help us strategise on how to work on the ground to strengthen the party. An expansion of the party under the leadership of president Nitin Nabin is on the cards,” Patra told reporters between the marathon meetings.</p><p>The party is mounting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-to-launch-nationwide-outreach-campaign-to-mark-12-years-of-modi-govt-4013935">a nationwide publicity campaign</a> as Modi completed 12 years in office as the prime minister, surpassing the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country. </p><p>Patra said that under Modi, the BJP now has governments alone or with NDA partners in 22 states, and that going forward, the party is deliberating on how to reach out to the youth, women, backward classes as well as professionals. </p><p>There is speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle, as well as an organisational overhaul under Nabin’s presidency sometime in June. </p><p>In the day-long meetings on Monday, the party also went over its strategies in states like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Manipur, Gujarat, etc., where elections are due soon. The recent political developments in Karnataka, too, are part of the discussions. </p><p>In the meeting at Modi's residence on Sunday, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, as well as general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were present. </p><p>As elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states are due on June 18, the party deliberated over probables, in addition to candidates for MLC elections in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Soon after the meeting, the party announced the names of 11 MLCs in Maharashtra. </p>