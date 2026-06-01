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Rajya Sabha nominations, Cabinet reshuffle on cards as BJP chief Nitin Nabin chairs key organisational meetings

Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that meetings like these where feedback of the party worker is sought, are important for the party.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsBJPPM Modinitin nabin

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