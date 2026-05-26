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BJP chief Nitin Nabin hosts envoys from 12 countries under ‘Know BJP’ initiative

This is Nabin’s first formal engagement with foreign envoys since assuming the party’s top post.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:45 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:45 IST
India NewsBJPnitin nabin

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