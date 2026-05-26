BJP chief Nitin Nabin hosts envoys from 12 countries under ‘Know BJP’ initiative

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> National President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> on Tuesday hosted Heads of Missions from 12 countries at the party’s Central Headquarters in New Delhi under its continuing ‘Know BJP’ diplomatic outreach initiative. This is Nabin’s first formal engagement with foreign envoys since assuming the party’s top post.</p>.<p>The interaction was organised by the party’s Foreign Affairs Department and is part of an ongoing series of structured engagements aimed at familiarising the international diplomatic community with the BJP’s historical journey, ideological framework, organisational structure, and governance model.</p>.<p>Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the BJP’s Foreign Affairs Department, was also present at the programme. He said the initiative sought to provide diplomats a comprehensive understanding of the party’s core philosophy and governance record.</p>.<p>“It is part of a series of programmes aimed at familiarising the diplomatic community with the BJP's historical journey, ideology, organisational structure, governance model and ongoing activities,” he said.</p>.<p>The programme includes presentations, documentary screenings, and interactive discussions with senior party leaders.</p>.<p>The ‘Know BJP’ initiative was originally launched by former BJP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jp-nadda">JP Nadda </a>on the party’s 43rd foundation day in 2023.</p>.BJP eyeing major organisational reshuffle, Union Cabinet overhaul after assembly polls performance.<p>The programme was conceived as a platform to introduce foreign diplomats to the BJP’s ideological roots traced by the party to the principles of founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee who was inspired by the idea of Integral Humanism philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.</p>.<p> The initiative also highlights the party’s organisational evolution and policy priorities under Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> government.</p>.<p>Nabin, in recent public addresses, has described the BJP's rise as a movement driven by nationalism, organisational discipline, and public service rather than electoral expansion alone.</p>.<p>“The journey of the BJP is not merely the story of the expansion of a political party, but a historic journey of nationalism, cultural consciousness, service, struggle, and the resolve to deliver development to the last person in society,” he has said.</p>.<p>Tuesday’s interaction is part of the BJP’s international outreach engagements as it looks to build direct channels of communication between the ruling party and the global diplomatic corps stationed in New Delhi.</p>