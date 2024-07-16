BJP, Congress' "Bail & Balak Buddhi" remarks: How internet reacted

Over two weeks after the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a photo of Lord Shiva in the Parliament as he made remarks against the BJP relating to violence and Hinduism— the saffron party seems to have continued the trail of attacks that started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Gandhi's gesture as "childish behaviour".

The official X handle of BJP on Tuesday posted a video having collage of clips showing Rahul Gandhi at different public gatherings. The post was captained "Balak Buddhi".