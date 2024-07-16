BJP, Congress' "Bail & Balak Buddhi" remarks: How internet reacted

Over two weeks after the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a photo of Lord Shiva in the Parliament as he made remarks against the BJP relating to violence and Hinduism— the saffron party seems to have continued the trail of attacks that started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Gandhi's gesture as "childish behaviour".
The official X handle of BJP on Tuesday posted a video having collage of clips showing Rahul Gandhi at different public gatherings. The post was captained "Balak Buddhi".
Gandhi's statements in the Parliament had sparked an uproar from the BJP leaders who alleged that the Congress MP hurt the sentiments of Hindus. These claims were also voiced by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who demanded that Gandhi must apologise for his statements on Hinduism.
BJP's post on X drew mixed reactions from netizens. One user wrote: "BJP has to run edited videos to prove Rahul Gandhi to be a child, whereas the original video is enough to prove Modi to be a bull!"
Another X user commented: "It is better to have the intelligence of a child than to have the intelligence of a bull. The boy went to Manipur. The bull Money Pur went to Ambani's wedding.
Another user referring to the Doda terrorist encounter that killed 4 soldiers on Monday night, wrote: "Anything? Shame on you, write some good stuff Are you writing childish things? Soldiers were martyred in Doda and you are joking."
Representing the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in the House, Gandhi stood firm on his statements on July 1 and reiterated that "BJP, RSS are not the entire Hindu community". After much pressure that was mounted from the BJP— Gandhi's comments were expunged.
Congress and Rahul Gandhi have continued attacking the Modi government over its policies. On July 15, Congress posted a series of social media posts in which the grand old party charged the Modi regime at the Centre for hiked prices across sectors, unemployment, and shutting down of companies.
One such social media post by Congress referring to PM Modi read: "Superhuman is habituated to lying. I (Modi) shall speak whatever I want to, what will the unemployed understand anyway". This post shows a merge of two clips titled "Bail Buddhi (Buffalo head)" while the other clip is titled "Ye Hai Haqueeqat (This is the reality)". Below is the post by Congress along with a few other such posts where Modi and BJP were targetted:
Published 16 July 2024, 12:05 IST