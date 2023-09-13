India Political Updates: Uddhav holds talks with Pawar in Mumbai ahead of I.N.D.I.A coordination panel meeting

Delhi: After the meeting of the Congress Screening Committee for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala says, "Today we formally started the democratic process and many types of discussions took place...This is a continuous process. This will not end in a day or two... On one hand, there are people who lie and have been looting people of Madhya Pradesh for the last 18 years and on the other hand is the 'Vachan' by our party and party leader Kamal Nath... After the screening committee, this matter will go to the Central Election Committee and the Central Election Committee will take the final decision..."