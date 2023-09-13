India Political Updates: Uddhav holds talks with Pawar in Mumbai ahead of I.N.D.I.A coordination panel meeting
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 02:46 IST
02:4613 Sep 2023
02:0913 Sep 2023
02:0913 Sep 2023
Delhi: After the meeting of the Congress Screening Committee for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Kamal Nath says, "We held discussions on 100 seats. We will discuss it again tomorrow. No name has been finalised yet..."
Today we formally started the democratic process and many types of discussions took place: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala after the meeting of the Congress Screening Committee for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections
Delhi: After the meeting of the Congress Screening Committee for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala says, "Today we formally started the democratic process and many types of discussions took place...This is a continuous process. This will not end in a day or two... On one hand, there are people who lie and have been looting people of Madhya Pradesh for the last 18 years and on the other hand is the 'Vachan' by our party and party leader Kamal Nath... After the screening committee, this matter will go to the Central Election Committee and the Central Election Committee will take the final decision..."
Ranchi, Jharkhand: On the first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the I.N.D.I.A alliance to be held today, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya says, "There will be discussions regarding the campaign, common agenda... CM Hemant Soren will attend the meeting."
TN: BJP hands memorandum to police, demands FIR against Udhayanidhi over Sanatan rant
Nagaland Assembly adopts resolution urging that the state be completely exempted from the purview of the proposed
Uddhav holds talks with Pawar in Mumbai ahead of I.N.D.I.A coordination panel meeting
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar here on Tuesday on the eve of the first meeting of the coordination committee of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
Congress MLA shaves head in protest against Ashok Gehlot
Congress MLA Bharat Singh on Tuesday shaved his head as a mark of protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot whom he accused of protecting a corrupt minister and ignoring his advice. The incident took place four days after state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandana staged a 'dharna' on electricity issues against his own government at Bundi district headquarters.
(Published 13 September 2023, 02:46 IST)