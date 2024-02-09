BJP, Congress still to decide on Rajya Sabha candidates

BJP has two seats, where some names are doing the rounds although the final decision rests on the top two leaders in Delhi, say party sources.

Although names of two state leaders, former BJP state president Satish Poonia and former Opposition leader Rajendra Rathore are doing the rounds, it is unlikely they would be fielded for the Upper House. Poonia is likely to be fielded from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat while Rathore is likely to contest the Churu Vidhan Sabha seat, if vacated by the present BJP MLA, say party sources.

There are chances that BJP goes in for an OBC candidate and one from the Jat community. Names of Dr Alka Gujjar, national secretary, BJP and Kailash Choudhary, union minister and MP from Barmer are also doing the rounds. Gujjar is from OBC community while Choudhary is a Jat.

The OBC population in Rajasthan is over 50 per cent. At present the OBC quota in educational institutions and government jobs is 21 per cent. On the other hand, the most numerically dominant community in Rajasthan is the Jat community, forming at least 12 per cent of the population. Jats, except those from certain pockets, come under the OBC category.

It is BJP’s strategy to keep the caste arithmetic in their favour, so the choice of candidates is definitely going to depend on the caste calculations. While there is a Brahmin chief minister, one Rajput deputy CM and a Dalit deputy CM, the OBCs are now demanding their share in the pie. BJP is also considering fielding a local and national face for the Upper House. The national face may be a senior leader such as Om Mathur, as he needs to be rewarded for his role in the stupendous Chhattisgarh Assembly win.