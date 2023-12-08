BJP continues deliberations on Chief Ministerial posts; Observers expected to be announced on Friday

New Delhi: Deliberations for the post of the three chief ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh continued for another day within the BJP, with senior party leaders saying that observers for the three states are likely to be announced on Friday.
A senior party source said that observers will be announced on Friday, after which meetings of the legislative party will be held in the respective states. “By early next week, we will have the chief ministers,” the senior party leader said.
While several names are being considered for the post of the Rajasthan CM, Raje met Nadda in Delhi late Thursday evening along with her son Dushyant. The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, comes a couple of days after several elected MLAs were reported to have met her in Jaipur after the BJP won in the state. Speculations, however, persist that the BJP may be inclined towards choosing a fresh face for the job.
Earlier in the day, party MP from Tijara, Baba Balaknath, considered a frontrunner for the job, tendered his resignation from Parliament and held a brief meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains a strong contender after the party reversed anti-incumbency to secure a win with a two-thirds majority. Other names being considered for the CM’s position in the state include Union Ministers Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Narendra Singh Tomar. Patel and Tomar resigned from their parliamentary positions on Wednesday.
The party is likely to consider either an OBC face or a leader from the tribal community for the position of Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh. Potential candidates in the state include former Chief Minister Raman Singh, MP Renuka Singh, State President Arun Kumar Sao, as well as MLAs Dharamlal Kaushik and OP Chaudhary.