BJP continues deliberations on Chief Ministerial posts; Observers expected to be announced on Friday

New Delhi: Deliberations for the post of the three chief ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh continued for another day within the BJP, with senior party leaders saying that observers for the three states are likely to be announced on Friday.

A senior party source said that observers will be announced on Friday, after which meetings of the legislative party will be held in the respective states. “By early next week, we will have the chief ministers,” the senior party leader said.

While several names are being considered for the post of the Rajasthan CM, Raje met Nadda in Delhi late Thursday evening along with her son Dushyant. The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, comes a couple of days after several elected MLAs were reported to have met her in Jaipur after the BJP won in the state. Speculations, however, persist that the BJP may be inclined towards choosing a fresh face for the job.