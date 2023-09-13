BJP continues pressing on Sanatan Dharma row

The BJP continued to put its pressure on the Sanatan Dharma row, fielding multiple leaders to take on the Opposition.
Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the meeting of I.N.D.I.A parties at Sharad Pawar’s house is a coming together of “anti-Hindu coordination committee”. Tamil Nadu BJP state co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and state vice-president Narayana Tirupathi said state president K Annamalai is gaining popularity and so his yatra is stopped.
Continuing to put pressure on DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin for his comment on sanatan dharma, Patra said that destroying sanatan dharma is the aim of the 26 I.N.D.I.A parties. “A key member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance has said that no matter what differences there are between all the 26 parties, our ultimate goal is to destroy Sanatan. If such words had been used for any other religion, there would have been an outcry in the entire world today. These people would have reached the UN with India's complaint,” Patra said.
Pointing at some of the I.N.D.I.A parties, especially Congress and Shiv Sena, distancing themselves from the DMK leader’s comment, Patra said that the comment was made in deliberation, and was not a mistake. “Whatever has been said against Sanatan Dharma did not come out of anyone's mouth by mistake, rather it is a design – the same design under which years ago it was once told concerning the Ram temple that Lord Ram is imaginary and that he does not exist,” Patra said.
Tamil Nadu co-in-charge Reddy said that the 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra, flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has seen “tremendous response”. “People gathered in large numbers and public meetings were held. It has truly been a people's yatra,” he said.
He said that with the endorsement of the Congress, chief minister Stalin and his son had raised a narrative. Tirupathi said that BJP workers in TN have distributed over 5 lakh pamphlets about the developmental activities of the BJP government in the state.