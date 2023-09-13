BJP continues pressing on Sanatan Dharma row

The BJP continued to put its pressure on the Sanatan Dharma row, fielding multiple leaders to take on the Opposition.

Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the meeting of I.N.D.I.A parties at Sharad Pawar’s house is a coming together of “anti-Hindu coordination committee”. Tamil Nadu BJP state co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and state vice-president Narayana Tirupathi said state president K Annamalai is gaining popularity and so his yatra is stopped.

Continuing to put pressure on DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin for his comment on sanatan dharma, Patra said that destroying sanatan dharma is the aim of the 26 I.N.D.I.A parties. “A key member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance has said that no matter what differences there are between all the 26 parties, our ultimate goal is to destroy Sanatan. If such words had been used for any other religion, there would have been an outcry in the entire world today. These people would have reached the UN with India's complaint,” Patra said.