BJP corporator's son prime accused in human trafficking network case of taking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

As per a report in The Indian Express, the prime accused in the case is a Madhya Pradesh BJP corporator's son.

Delhi-based 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation's Suyash Mukut is the son of Anita Mukut, BJP's representative in the Dhar municipal council.

“She was already a Nigam Parshad (Municipal Councillor) when I took charge (of the district) last year. I can only say that law should take its own course,” BJP’s Dhar district president Manoj Somani told the publication.

The company reportedly sent 180 people to Russia. The agents "duped Indians on the pretext of admissions to dubious universities in Russia, it did not name the institutions," the publication wrote citing a CBI FIR.

The CBI FIR does not name Garima Balaya, the second director of the 24x7RAS Overseas Foundation. The publication reports that Balayan’s DIN status is deactivated which means that the company cannot file returns.

The Indian Express noted that the RAS Overseas website had three numbers on it, one of them belonging to Tanukant Sharma, an alleged accomplice of Mukut.

While Sharma's X account does not have any posts, it has four followers including Suyash Mukut and two “students of Russia’s Voronezh State Medical University”. One of these "students" is apparently the district president (Jaipur) of Shiv Sena.