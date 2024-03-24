BJP criticises Kerala move to approach Supreme Court against President Murmu

The saffron party's criticism came a day after the LDF government justified its move to approach the apex Court against Murmu for withholding assent to four bills passed by the state assembly, saying her action has 'significant constitutional implications'.

"If we look back into history, we can understand why the Marxist Party is moving against President Murmu...The innate objection of the CPI (M) leadership towards women is the basic reason for this," Muraleedharan told reporters.