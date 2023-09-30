BJP delegates leaders from across India to poll-bound Rajasthan

Anticipating a tight competition in poll-bound Rajasthan, the BJP is delegating senior leaders from outside the state to 42 of the state’s 50 districts. Leaders involved in the process said that these leaders include central ministers, former CMs, present and former state unit presidents, MLAs, state in-charges, etc.
The party organised a training session for these leaders on September 26, and they have taken charge of each district that has been earmarked for them. Some of the leaders who have been given these responsibilities include Union ministers Jitender Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, MP Anil Jain, Punjab state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, among others
In addition to this, sources said that the party is also bringing in 200 more leaders who will fan-out across the state, holding meetings, sabhas and meeting voters. “The 200 leaders are younger faces and include MLAs and councillors from across BJP-ruled states, and keeping in mind caste equations, they will highlight the BJP’s promises to the voters in respective areas,” a senior party leader said.
A meeting of the party’s leaders with the BJP central command was held on Wednesday, and sources said that over 19 tickets were discussed. The party’s highest election body, the central election committee, is slated to meet on Sunday. “Some of the candidates for these 19 seats are yet to get the leadership’s approval, but with Shraddha Paksha starting from Friday, we don’t know if their names will be declared soon,” the leader said.
The party has also divided the state into six zones — Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur — deputing a leader to each of the zones to coordinate activities in the districts under each zone, the leader said. One of the leaders who has been deputed is MP Ramesh Bidhuri, whose appointment as in-charge of Tonk district has led to a furore among Opposition leaders.