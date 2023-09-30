BJP delegates leaders from across India to poll-bound Rajasthan

Anticipating a tight competition in poll-bound Rajasthan, the BJP is delegating senior leaders from outside the state to 42 of the state’s 50 districts. Leaders involved in the process said that these leaders include central ministers, former CMs, present and former state unit presidents, MLAs, state in-charges, etc.

The party organised a training session for these leaders on September 26, and they have taken charge of each district that has been earmarked for them. Some of the leaders who have been given these responsibilities include Union ministers Jitender Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, MP Anil Jain, Punjab state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, among others

In addition to this, sources said that the party is also bringing in 200 more leaders who will fan-out across the state, holding meetings, sabhas and meeting voters. “The 200 leaders are younger faces and include MLAs and councillors from across BJP-ruled states, and keeping in mind caste equations, they will highlight the BJP’s promises to the voters in respective areas,” a senior party leader said.