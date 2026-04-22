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BJP delegation meets EC, seeks stringent action against Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘terrorist’ remark targeting PM Modi

Kharge chose to call the prime minister a “terrorist” while addressing a press conference in Tamil Nadu, an election-bound state, the finance minister said.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsBJPCongressPM ModiMallikarjun KhargeIndia Politics

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