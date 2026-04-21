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BJP doubles down on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi, calls Congress 'urban naxal party'

The BJP was quick to take aim at the Congress. BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal sought an apology from both Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief MK Stalin.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun Kharge

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