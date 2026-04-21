BJP doubles down on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi, calls Congress 'urban naxal party'

<p>Chennai: Congress President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Tuesday created a stir over his 'terrorising' remark associated with PM Modi but clarified that he merely meant the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mallikarjun-kharge-accuses-pm-modi-of-terrorising-political-parties-people-by-misusing-govt-machinery-3975541">latter was “terrorising people</a> and political parties”. However, the BJP was quick to condemn the comments by Kharge terming the Congress an 'urban naxal party'. </p><p>At a press conference here, Kharge questioned how the AIADMK, which uses the photographs of Dravidian legend C N Annadurai, can ally with Modi. “He (Modi) is a terrorist. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar, Kalaignar, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar," Kharge said.</p>.Kharge calls Modi 'terrorist', backtracks statement later.<p>However, he immediately clarified that all he said was that the Prime Minister was terrorising people and political parties. “I never said he is a terrorist,” he said.</p><p>"What I want to clarify is that Modi always threatens…He wants to take delimitation also into his hands. I said, in that context, he is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist," Kharge added.</p><p>However, the BJP was quick to take aim at the Congress. BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal sought an apology from both Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief MK Stalin.</p><p>"The Congress and DMK have stooped to such a low level that they have called a democratically elected prime minister, elected by the people of India, a terrorist. Both partners must apologise and I condemn this comment strongly. This is an insult to the 140 crore people of India and 8 crore people on Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will not forget this insult," Goyal said in a press conference in Chennai.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | If he wants to have fish, I'll cook it: Mamata to PM Modi as 'jhalmuri', fish fuel TMC-BJP sparring.<p>BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the comment is condemnable and shows the true mindset of the Congress. “This is no slip of tongue. Even if he is offering any explanation, remember this is a deliberate conspiracy by the Congress party... Every day, Rahul Gandhi uses abusive language against the Prime Minister in his speeches, and today, at Rahul's behest, Mallikarjun Kharge called the Prime Minister a terrorist,” he said, adding that the people of India will give Congress a befitting reply. </p>