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BJP, EC 'partners in crime' in latest instance of 'seat chori': Congress on Natarajan's Rajya Sabha rejection row

Addressing a press conference here along with the Congress' Madhya Pradesh leadership, Natarajan said she had duly filled Form 26, and there was no column to mention private complaints.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRajya Sabha

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