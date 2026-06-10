BJP explores Lok Sabha majority to bring back delimitation bill

<p>The Narendra Modi government would not hesitate to make another attempt at passing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/with-chaos-in-india-bloc-centre-may-push-for-delimitation-law-again-in-parliament-4032924">delimitation bill </a>if it secured the required two‑thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, a senior BJP functionary said on Tuesday.</p><p>“We will bring it back the very next day if we have even one more MP than the required number,” the leader said when asked whether the government was exploring reintroduction of the legislation, which was defeated during the special session after a united Opposition voted against it.</p><p>The remarks assume significance amid the apparent unravelling of the Trinamool Congress parliamentary party following Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.</p><p>A section of TMC MPs has indicated willingness to work with the state and central government “for the development of West Bengal”. The group, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, claims the support of two-thirds of the TMC’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs.</p>.West Bengal CID raids Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee's residences in forged signature probe .<p>However, the BJP leadership does not seem inclined to be associated directly with the TMC rebels. Experts have pointed out that the sections of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, or the anti-defection law, apply only to the original political party and not a breakaway faction.</p><p>The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, popularly known as the Delimitation Bill, proposed redrawing electoral boundaries on the basis of the 2011 Census and expanding the strength of the Lok Sabha by 50% to facilitate the reservation of one-third of seats in the House for women.</p><p>Introduced in April this year, the bill was defeated after the government fell short of the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority by 54 votes.</p><p>Apart from support from a breakaway TMC faction, the government could also seek to open channels with the DMK, which voted against the bill alongside the I.N.D.I.A bloc. </p>.TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts.<p>With the DMK no longer aligned with the Opposition camp following the Congress party’s decision to join Vijay’s TVK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, the BJP appears open to modifying the legislation to make it more acceptable to the Dravidian party.</p><p>One option under consideration is the inclusion of a clause committing to a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states. Such a provision would ensure that the proportional representation of southern and other low-population-growth states is not adversely affected vis-à-vis northern states that have experienced higher demographic growth.</p><p>Even with the support of a rebel TMC faction and the DMK, the government would still require more than a dozen Opposition MPs to either cross over or abstain to secure passage of the bill. </p>