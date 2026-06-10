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BJP explores Lok Sabha majority to bring back delimitation bill

The remarks assume significance amid the apparent unraveling of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary party following Mamata Banerjee's defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 20:04 IST
India NewsBJPLok Sabha

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