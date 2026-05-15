<p>New Delhi: After this round of assembly polls, the BJP’s long awaited <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-to-bring-organisational-changes-after-massive-win-in-bengal-focus-on-up-gujarat-polls-3990986">organisational reshuffle is on the cards</a> with party leaders indicating that it could happen at the end of this month. Changes in the Cabinet could also take place. </p><p>Following the election of BJP National President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin"> Nitin Nabin</a>, an organisational reshuffle is imminent as every new president brings in their new team. Alongside that, discussions of a cabinet reshuffle within the central government is also gaining momentum. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a mid-term cabinet reset immediately after the formation of the new organisational team, which will prioritise young faces and review weak-performing ministers. </p>.'Who paid?' BJP fires at Rahul Gandhi over foreign trips 'five times' his declared income.<p>As Nitin Nabin is the BJP’s youngest national president in the party’s history, his appointment has initiated a generational shift within the party, which is now poised to spread to the government. This process has gained further momentum after the state election results were announced on May 4. </p><p>Sources indicate that significant changes and reshuffles are expected within the BJP organisation as well as within the Union Cabinet. Internal party sources say the party high command is preparing a list of non-negotiables for this reshuffle. According to party and government sources, this time, the primary focus will be on generational shifts and young faces. </p><p>Like in the organisation, the cabinet will also consider giving opportunities to young leaders aged 40-50 years. Some senior ministers might be removed from their positions, and organisational responsibilities may be assigned to them, while new faces may be brought into the government.</p><p>Apart from that, the party will pay attention to performance-based evaluations, which will be conducted, allowing active and effective leaders to be prioritised over low-performing ministers. Keeping economic challenges and the 2029 elections in mind, the government will also consider the need for a more effective leadership.</p>.BJP president Nitin Nabin asks party workers to prioritise ‘nation first, self last’.<p>For Nabin, who took charge as BJP president in January this year, the recent results were his first direct organisational reckoning and the first electoral test, in which he has come out with flying colours. “The results have given him a lot of legitimacy; some within the party are also calling him a ‘lucky’ charm,” a senior party spokesman said. </p><p>With Nabin at the helm, the BJP has done what it could not for decades – with Bengal, the state of its founder. The party’s performance across these five assemblies is also likely to set the political temperature ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, due in 2027.</p>