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BJP eyeing major organisational reshuffle, Union Cabinet overhaul after assembly polls performance

Following the election of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, an organisational reshuffle is imminent as every new president brings in their new team.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsBJPIndian Politics

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