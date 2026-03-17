<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Monday released its first list of candidates for the West Bengal and Kerala Assembly elections.</p><p>Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari will contest from two constituencies, including Bhabanipur, currently represented by Trinamool Congress president and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026| BJP's first list of candidates reflect attempts to woo Christian vote banks .<p>Adhikari will also enter the fray in Nandigram, his pocket borough, from where he defeated the TMC chief in 2021.</p><p>In Kerala, the BJP has decided to field its top leadership. Union Minister George Kurian, current state chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar, former Union minister V Muraleedharan and former IPS officer R Sreelekha figure in the first list of 47 candidates.</p>