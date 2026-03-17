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BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal; George Kurian, Muraleedharan get tickets in Kerala

Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari will contest from two constituencies, including Bhabanipur.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 22:43 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 22:43 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari

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