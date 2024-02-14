BJP garnered 90% of corporate donations received by national parties

New Delhi: Ruling BJP bagged nearly 90% of corporate donations worth Rs 680.49 crore that five national parties together gathered in 2022-23.

An analysis by private election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed the BJP's catch was eight times more than what other parties – Congress, AAP, NPP and CPI(M) – together garnered.

The BJP got Rs 610.49 crore donations from 3,067 business houses while the main opposition party Congress was way behind with Rs 55.62 crore from 70 business enterprises, an ADR analysis of their contribution reports showed.

AAP got Rs 11.26 crore from 69 entities while CPI(M) got Rs 2.08 crore from 104 companies and National People's Party revealed in its contribution report that it received Rs 1.03 crore from eight business houses. BSP said it has not received any corporate donation.

Corporate donations together accounted for 80% of the total donations above Rs 20,000 these parties, barring BSP, received.

Corporate or business houses from Delhi donated Rs 263.06 crore while those from Gujarat gave Rs 134.64 crore to national parties during 2022-23 followed by Maharashtra (Rs 77.53 crore) and Karnataka (Rs 71.29 crore).