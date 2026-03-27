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BJP got 10 times more donations than all other national parties combined in 2024-25

Incidentally, the total donations received by national parties in the period went up by a whopping 161% when compared to the previous financial cycle
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 18:39 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsdonationPolitical donations

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