BJP got 10 times more donations than all other national parties combined in 2024-25

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-janata-party">Bharatiya Janata Party</a> received ten times the donation as compared to all other national parties combined in 2024-25, a report released by electoral watch NGO Association of Democratic Reforms has revealed. The BJP received donations of over Rs 6,074 crore from 5,522 contributions, much more than the Rs 517.3 crore the Indian National Congress received from 2,501 donations. </p><p>Incidentally, the total donations received by national parties in the period went up by a whopping 161% when compared to the previous financial cycle; in 2024-24, national parties received donations to the tune of Rs 4,104.28 crore. The report only took into account contributions exceeding Rs 20,000. ADR has called for stricter norms such as declaring the PAN of the contributor for donations over Rs 20,000. </p>.West Bengal assembly elections: BJP to bet on women welfare, youth.<p>In all, Rs 6648.563 crore worth of donations were made to national parties from 11,343 donations. Of these, 3244 donations were made by corporate or business sectors amounting to Rs 6128.78 crore (which amounted to 92.18% of total donations) while 7900 individual donors donated Rs 505.66 cr (7.61%) to the parties during the period.</p><p>It must be noted that there are six political parties recognised as national parties by the Election Commissions of India; these include the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Conrad Sangma-led National Peoples Party, besides the Congress and BJP. </p><p>BSP declared that the party did not receive any donations above Rs 20,000 during 2024-25, and has been declaring the same in the past 19 years. </p>.Bengal Assembly elections 2026 | BJP raises Hindutva pitch on Ram Navami, TMC responds with harmony message.<p>AAP said that it received Rs 38.1 crore from 2,554 donations. CPIM declared Rs 16.95 cr donations from 741 donors, while NPP declared Rs 2 cr from 25 donors. </p><p>Donations to the BJP increased from Rs 2,243.947 cr in 2023-24 to Rs 6074.015 cr in 2024-25, marking a 171% increase, while donations to the Congress rose from Rs 281.48 cr in 2023-24 to Rs 517.394 cr in 2024-25 (84% increase). Donations declared by AAP increased by 244% or Rs 27.044 cr in comparison to the previous financial year, while donations declared by NPP increased by 1313% or Rs 1.943 cr. </p>