BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh incapable of protecting dignity of women, says Congress

"A BJP government that cannot do justice to an innocent 12-year-old girl does not have the right to remain in power even for a moment. Eight incidents of rape occur every day under the BJP's rule, 58,000 rapes have taken place in 18 years, 68,000 daughters and women have been kidnapped in 18 years. Now the time has come to oust the BJP government of such cowards," he said in a post in Hindi on X.