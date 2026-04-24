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BJP hails rejection of bail to Pawan Khera, attacks Rahul Gandhi for backing him

In a video post on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Khera and described the court order as another setback for the Congress leader.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPawan Khera

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