Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: One is a thief, another a robber, Udhyananidhi Stalin flays AIADMK over severing ties with BJP

Track latest political updates in and around India, only with DH!
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 03:22 IST

03:2226 Sep 2023

Lucknow | Akhilesh Yadav will be on an election tour in Madhya Pradesh on the 27th and 28th of September. He will hold a public meeting in the Sirmour Assembly Constituency of Rewa district.

02:5126 Sep 2023

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on AIADMK breaking alliance with BJP and NDA

02:3626 Sep 2023

Situation not in favour of BJP, says Digvijaya Singh in Madhya Pradesh

03:2226 Sep 2023

"This is a political decision of that party, we do not want to comment on it. There are AIADMK ministers on the radar of ED and CBI. Let us wait and see what happens...NDA is only on paper now. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah have closed the shop of NDA, it is only a letterhead organisation now..."

One is a thief, another a robber, Udhyananidhi Stalin flays AIADMK over severing ties with BJP

(Published 26 September 2023, 02:43 IST)
