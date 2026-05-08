BJP has made a system to 'steal' elections, their time will come, will have to face public anger: Rahul Gandhi

<p>Gurugram: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday launched a fierce attack on the BJP, alleging that the party has established a system to "steal" elections but said their time will come and they will have to face public anger.</p>.<p>He claimed that BJP stole elections in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and now in Assam and West Bengal.</p>.Charge sheet filed against Rahul Mamkootathil in sexual assault case.<p>Gandhi on Friday evening joined the Sadbhav Yatra of Haryana Congress leader Brijendra Singh here and addressed a gathering.</p>.<p>"The BJP stole the elections in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and now in Bengal, Assam. They have made a system 'chunav chori karne ka' (to steal the elections). They delete lakhs of names, add lakhs of names, Election Commission is in their control, bureaucracy is in their control and they think their rule cannot stop now," he claimed.</p>.<p>"But their time is going to come. You will see their time will come. Because people have understood that Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji do the work to sell this country -- airports, ports, infrastructure, power plant. In Nicobar island now, they are selling this thing to Adani ji. People now understand," Gandhi alleged.</p>.Every sixth MP in Lok Sabha won through 'vote theft', should we call them 'infiltrators': Rahul Gandhi.<p>"Take it in writing, Narendra Modi tick nahi payenga kyon ki janta mein itna gussa hai (Narendra Modi won't be able to survive, because there is so much anger among the public). No matter how many elections you have to steal you may do, but you will have to face the anger which is there in the people. And people decide in India what is going to happen," he said.</p>.<p>The former Congress chief also walked some distance with Brijendra, state party chief Rao Narender Singh and other leaders as part of the yatra before he addressed the public gathering in presence of Leader of Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and B K Hariprasad. </p>