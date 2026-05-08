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BJP has made a system to 'steal' elections, their time will come, will have to face public anger: Rahul Gandhi

"People have understood that Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji do the work to sell this country," said Rahul.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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