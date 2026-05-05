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BJP 'hijacked' democracy, Punjab will stop their 'vijay rath': Kejriwal

Kejriwal asserted that the upcoming Punjab election would be "the last election for Prime Minister Modi; after Punjab, the Modi government will fall."
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsPunjab Arvind Kejriwal

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