BJP 'hijacked' democracy, Punjab will stop their 'vijay rath': Kejriwal

<p>New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal </a>asserted on Tuesday that Punjab will halt the 'Vijay Rath' (victory chariot) of the BJP, which has recently celebrated a massive victory in the West Bengal elections. </p><p>Kejriwal claimed that democracy has been "hijacked and killed" by the BJP, accusing them of manipulating elections, stating, "What they did in West Bengal is the same thing they did in New Delhi, in my assembly constituency, with the deletion of votes." </p>.'Sheesh mahal part 2' being made for Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab under CM Bhagwant Mann's quota: BJP.<p>"Today, democracy is threatened. In 2014, there was a wave in favour of Narendra Modi, and they kept winning elections. In February 2015, they won only three seats in Delhi. If they come to power in Punjab, they will ravage the state," Kejriwal warned. </p><p>Kejriwal asserted that the upcoming Punjab election would be "the last election for Prime Minister Modi; after Punjab, the Modi government will fall." He emphasised that there is a pro-incumbency sentiment in favour of the Punjab government, with every village acknowledging the work done by the administration. </p><p>Regarding the seven MPs who recently switched to the BJP, Kejriwal stated that those seats belonged to Punjabis. </p><p>"BJP looted those seats from Punjab, and now we all have to work to stop them. Punjab has historically stopped foreign aggression, but this time the enemy is within; Punjabis have to stop them," Kejriwal added. </p>.'Fragile facade': BJP targets Kejriwal as MP Sandeep Pathak booked post defection from AAP.<p>Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside Kejriwal, addressed Punjab MLAs gathered at Kapurthala House. Earlier in the day, Mann met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and urged her to terminate the memberships of six Rajya Sabha MPs from the state who switched allegiances to the BJP. </p><p>BJP leaders have expressed confidence in replicating their West Bengal success in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in 2027. </p>