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BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Assam CM, alleges 'vendetta politics'

The BJP's response came after Gandhi launched a strong attack on Sarma, calling him the "most corrupt", and accused him of misusing the state machinery.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAssamIndia Politics

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