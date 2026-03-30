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BJP hits out at Mahua Moitra over freedom struggle remark, calls it 'ridiculous display of wisdom'

Gujarat BJP vice-president Gautam Gediya accused Moitra of making baseless claims and attempting to create regional divisions.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsTrinamool CongressMahua Moitra

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