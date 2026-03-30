<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Monday launched a scathing attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">TMC</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahua-moitra">Mahua Moitra</a> over her remarks comparing the roles of Bengalis and Gujaratis in India’s freedom struggle, calling her comments divisive and a "ridiculous display of wisdom."</p>.<p>Gujarat BJP vice-president Gautam Gediya said questioning the contribution of any community undermines national unity. He also accused Moitra of making baseless claims and attempting to create regional divisions.</p>.<p>"People of every state, language and community fought for the freedom of the country, and more than six lakh people were martyred. This statement made by Moitra ji is baseless and a ridiculous display of her wisdom," Gediya said.</p>.<p>Moitra, during a recent press conference in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a>, had asserted that Bengalis led the “war for independence” and claimed that no Gujarati freedom fighter, except V D Savarkar, was imprisoned at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. She also alleged that Savarkar “only wanted to sit and write apology letters”.</p>.<p>Gediya further escalated the attack by referring to the allegations previously faced by Moitra, questioning her intent behind the statement.</p>.<p>"Moitra ji has a history of asking questions in Parliament based on the money she receives for them. She has a divisive mindset. I wish to ask her whether this statement has also been made after taking money," he said.</p>.Chhattisgarh: FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Amit Shah.<p>He added, "This is a question of the country's integrity. And it is important. This is not for politics, but for the unity and integrity of India," he said.</p>.<p>Highlighting Gujarat’s role in the freedom movement, Gediya pointed to the contributions of leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stating that movements like Bardoli played a crucial role in inspiring nationwide resistance.</p>.<p>"It is obvious that the Congress has neglected and insulted him. Still, after the independence, people revere Sardar Patel, who dreamt of an undivided India by uniting 562 kings (princely states)," he said.</p>.<p>He also noted that several incidents from Gujarat’s freedom struggle remain lesser-known despite their significance. "We are all familiar with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre (in Punjab). But in Gujarat, there is a hill near Santrampur, where the British had killed more than 1,500 tribals," he said.</p>.<p>The BJP leader concluded by accusing the Opposition of deliberately sidelining the contributions of key figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and V D Savarkar, along with many others who participated in the independence movement.</p>