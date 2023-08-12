Home
india

BJP holds workshop for NDA parties to speak in a unified voice

Spokespersons attending the meeting said that they were told that their messaging should convey the joint view of the alliance.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 18:35 IST

In an attempt to speak in a unified voice, spokespersons of the NDA parties on Friday attended a workshop organised by the BJP media team. 

The workshop, which was held at the Parliament, was inaugurated by union women and child development minister Smriti Irani, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) faction's Chirag Paswan, Nishad Party's Sanjay Nishad.

BJP president JP Nadda delivered the final address. 

Spokespersons attending the meeting said that they were told that their messaging should convey the joint view of the alliance. 

A whatsapp group of NDA spokespersons will be formed where issues that need to be taken up will be discussed in the morning, so that when they go out to participate in TV debates in the evening, there is no divergence of views. 

Other leaders who took the workshop include union ministers Anurag Thakur, Anupriya Patel, and Bhupender Patel. 

Attendees were also told about the usage of social media and the need to pick up local issues. The use of NaMo app and the need to effectively counter the Opposition's allegations were also discussed. 

The day-long meeting of the spokespersons comed amid a concerted push by the BJP to bring the NDA back to focus. The BJP had recently held meetings with NDA MPs in 11 clusters to discuss election strategies. 

