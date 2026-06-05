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I.N.D.I.A. bloc dead and buried, exists only on paper after DMK boycott: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the alliance is driven by political opportunism rather than any common objective.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewspoliticsBJPCongressTamil NaduIndiaIndian PoliticsDMKSamajwadi Party

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