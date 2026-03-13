<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/derek-o-brien">Derek O'Brien</a> on Friday took a swipe at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led government at the Centre saying it has beaten all countries in devising good slogans, but the reality is different as it has failed to come out with tangible results.</p>.<p>He highlighted that despite creating big <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/slogans">slogans</a>, India continues to be exposed to external shocks as has happened during the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis when the country has to invoke emergency measures to boost LPG production.</p>.<p>O'Brien said despite creating a "fabulous" slogan like '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/make-in-india">Make in India</a>' and the country wanting to be a manufacturing power, the share of manufacturing in total gross GVA has gone up in the last 10 years by only 0.3 per cent and same is the case with exports.</p>.<p>"We are lions in India. We are tigers in India. Please, stop listening to the irrelevant and be guided by irrelevant Donald Ducks," the TMC MP said.</p>.<p>He also lauded Chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a> for ensuring that more members are now able to raise issues of public importance during Zero Hour and claimed that some credit for this goes to the Opposition benches too.</p>.Don't turn Parliament into party office: TMC MP during debate to remove Om Birla as Speaker.<p>Chairman Radhakrishnan quipped, "You can take all the credit for this".</p>.<p>Continuing with his Zero Hour submission, O'Brien said, "I also want to congratulate this government. There are 190 countries in the world also, but no one has come out with better slogans than this government. And we have to give credit where it is due..."</p>.<p>"Slogans are great, but what is the reality? A country that aspires to be a manufacturing power cannot be exposed to external shocks. Look at the West Asia conflict now with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-prices">crude prices</a> having risen by 25 per cent. Now, in our goal to be self-reliant, we are having to invoke emergency measures to boost LPG output."</p>.<p>He highlighted that in January 2014, the cost of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg-cylinder">LPG cylinder</a> was Rs 420, but now it has gone up to Rs 914 a cylinder in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>.</p>.<p>"Higher prices for LPG means we go back to the traditional methods of firewood or chullas, and we can have so many speeches of the prime minister talking about the great LPG spread," he claimed.</p>.<p>"Make in India is a fabulous slogan. But what is manufacturing share in total gross, GVA? How much has it gone up in the last 10 years, as per government numbers it is 0.3 per cent. Manufacturing growth, same. Exports, same. Look at the exports, manufacturing growth has fallen," the TMC MP said.</p>