'BJP is great at making slogans, but reality is different': TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Derek O'Brien highlighted that in January 2014, the cost of an LPG cylinder was Rs 420, but now it has gone up to Rs 914 a cylinder in Delhi.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 13:50 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 13:50 IST
