BJP is milking Uniform Civil Code for LS polls but implementation will be tough

Since then, the demand for the UCC’s implementation has been found in the BJP’s subsequent poll manifestoes in 1991, 1998 and then in 2004.

In 1993, the BJP unsuccessfully tabled a resolution in the Parliament for a Commission to frame a law on the implementation of the UCC.However, when it was voted to power in 1999, the BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not touch any of its three core agenda demands – the implementation of the UCC, of the Ram Temple of the abrogation of Article 370.

The demand for the UCC, among other key demands, found mention and a vociferous pursuit by the BJP under the Narendra Modi government. Whether it is the 2014 or 2019 poll manifestos, or public utterances by the party’s senior leaders, the intent was clear.

Last year, in June, in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Modi advocated the UCC. “How can the country run on two laws? The Constitution also talks of equal rights, the Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. The Opposition is playing vote bank politics,” Modi had said.

Senior BJP spokesperson Gopal Agarwal says that the Uttarakhand development should be welcomed. “The Constitution of our country has always had this intention that India should have the UCC. Now, the state has taken an initiative in this regard, and I think the step is in the interest of the country. It was always mandated in our Constitution, and we welcome it,” Agarwal told DH.

Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board says that they stand opposed to it, because there is no need for such a legislation.