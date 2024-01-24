BJP, its allies hail Modi govt's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur

He had served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

Commenting on the development, Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X said, "Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur ji, the brave son of the land of Bihar, fought a long struggle to create an all-inclusive governance system. He remained dedicated to fighting for the rights of people from backward classes, Dalits, poor and farmers throughout his life.' 'The decision of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour Karpoori Thakur ji with Bharat Ratna on his birth centenary is a true tribute to his tireless struggles," he said.