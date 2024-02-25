BJP launches action plan to win seats in 'weak category'

Additionally, Nadda held a meeting on Saturday night with election in-charges of various states. It is also expected that the party will release candidates for these seats anytime soon.

To win in the seats that the BJP could not manage in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or did not contest, the party had earmarked 144 such constituencies which were then later increased to 161.

Senior MPs and union ministers were given the duty of Lok Sabha pravas of at least three of such seats, with a cluster of 3-4 seats assigned to a minister and an MP.

“Each of these seats had a vistarak assigned to it, and their job was to tighten the organisational structure — look at booth committees to the Parliamentary level,” a general secretary of the party, involved in the process said.

With the elections just a few months away, the party is now chalking out rallies and cadres meetings. “We are trying to draw up a plan where either one of the four big leaders visit each of these seats — maybe visit two to three seats in one day — in the run up to the elections,” the leader quoted above said.

On Saturday, Nadda held a meeting of incharges and sources attending the meeting said that they are likely to release the names of the first 100 candidates of the party. There is also increasing speculation that the party’s highest election body, the Central Election Committee, will convene in the next few days.