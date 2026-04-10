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BJP launches nationwide campaign to seek support for Women’s Reservation bill

As part of the campaign, the BJP will hold press conferences in 100 major cities across the country between April 11 and 13.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsBJPIndian Politics

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