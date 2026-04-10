<p>New Delhi: The BJP is mounting an intensive nationwide campaign around the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, entrusting Union Ministers with leadership responsibilities in various areas. In states ruled by the party, Chief Ministers have been asked to take part in programmes as part of the campaign. </p><p>Sources in the party said that the party cadres have been asked to actively engage in building momentum across the country in support of the Women’s Reservation legislation. As part of the campaign, the BJP will hold press conferences in 100 major cities across the country between April 11 and 13. Townhall events will be organised in 15 major cities nationwide.</p><p>The party’s Mahila Morcha has been asked to take to the streets starting April 11. On April 15 and 16, the BJP will organize a ‘Nari Shakti Padayatra’ (Women Empowerment March) in every Lok Sabha constituency. </p>.No consensus on Nitish's successor? BJP core committee meeting to decide next Bihar CM cancelled.<p>Earlier this week, the Cabinet approved a draft bill that proposes an amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023, by delinking it to the delimitation process, and linking it to the 2011 Census. The 2023 legislation 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies from 2029. </p><p>The proposed delimitation exercise will increase the Lok Sabha from its current 543 seats to 816, with roughly one-third of the enlarged House (273 seats) earmarked for women. The reservation will apply vertically, extending to women within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories as well.</p><p>A Special Session of Parliament has been convened next week for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill. On Thursday, PM Modi made an appeal to women across the country, asking them to urge political parties and their representatives to help pass the legislation. He also wrote a blog post asking women to help pass the bill, saying that this is a legislation that cannot be delayed anymore. </p>