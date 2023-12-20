BJP leader Adhikari visits Secretariat, contradicts Mamata's claims

Kolkata: On a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, back in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, apparently countering the development, reached out to the state’s Chief Secretary with “grievances”. Incidentally, Banerjee, and Adhikari, both, wrote to the prime minister on Wednesday with their own set of issues.

Accompanied by three other BJP MLAs on the unscheduled visit, Adhikari raised several issues.

“When the chief minister of WB is raking up the issue of cooperative federalism in New Delhi, why is her govt & administration shying away from cooperative governance in Bengal?” the leader stated on X.