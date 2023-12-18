BJP leader asks Mamata for health facilities in north Bengal, days before she meets PM Modi

Kolkata: While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is camping in New Delhi, and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, back in the state, a BJP leader has put forth a list of demands before her that concern better health infrastructure for north Bengal.

North Bengal – the region that has offered the BJP full strength in form of Lok Sabha seats in the last elections, is literally in the eye of the storm this time of the year. The Trinamool, and the BJP are busy trying to grab the attention of the voters in the region.

Shankar Ghosh, BJP’s member in the state legislative assembly, representing Siliguri in north Bengal, on Monday, wrote to the chief minister drawing her attention to the health infrastructure in the region.