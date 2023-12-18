BJP leader asks Mamata for health facilities in north Bengal, days before she meets PM Modi

Kolkata: While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is camping in New Delhi, and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, back in the state, a BJP leader has put forth a list of demands before her that concern better health infrastructure for north Bengal.
North Bengal – the region that has offered the BJP full strength in form of Lok Sabha seats in the last elections, is literally in the eye of the storm this time of the year. The Trinamool, and the BJP are busy trying to grab the attention of the voters in the region.
Shankar Ghosh, BJP’s member in the state legislative assembly, representing Siliguri in north Bengal, on Monday, wrote to the chief minister drawing her attention to the health infrastructure in the region.
Ghosh claimed that north Bengal’s health care and medical system has remained “ignored and neglected” for a long time, and travelling to “faraway places” is a requisite for treatment.
The BJP leader highlighted the fact that Siliguri, the most important city in the region, caters to a substantial floating population, besides meeting the needs of its own residents. The leader added that as modern medical facilities are not available, patients from the region are referred to Kolkata, or to Delhi.
Ghosh has demanded that a neurosurgery department with “proper and structured infrastructure and permanent staff, neurosurgeon(s), neuro anaesthesiologists, nursing and paramedical staff”, be introduced.
Installation of cath labs for “coronary angiography and angioplasty” in the government-run hospitals of north Bengal is another demand put forward by Ghosh. “It has been sanctioned for (the) PMSSY building, but has not been installed owing to the long delay in opening the building,” he stated.
For the government hospitals of the region, cardiothoracic surgery departments for cardiac bypass surgery, and open heart surgery, and setting up of nephrology wards in all hospitals with at least 20 beds, are the other requirements, Ghosh has mentioned.