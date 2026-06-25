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BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi takes charge as India's envoy to Bangladesh; announces travel visa resumption

He was named as the envoy to Bangladesh on April 27, becoming the first politician to serve in this position.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 11:50 IST
India NewsBJPIndiaVisaBangladesh

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