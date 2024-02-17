BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil elected president of National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories

A four-time MLA from Indapur in Pune district, Patil (60) served as an Independent in 1995, 1999, and 2004, and represented the Congress in 2009.

However, he lost the 2014 polls as a Congressman. A few years ago, he switched to the BJP.

His appointment as the chief of the apex sugar body is being viewed as his political rehabilitation. "In the days to come, we will address the issues of sugar cooperatives, resolve the obstacles faced by sugar mills, and strive to fulfill the responsibilities of this position," Patil remarked.

While sugar belt politics has historically been dominated by the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP, the shifting political landscape in Maharashtra suggests that the BJP will gain an upper hand in the days ahead.

Established in 1980, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) was created with the aim of bolstering the cooperative sugar sector at both the national and state levels, with Maharashtra playing a pivotal role as a key player in the federation.

"Heartiest congratulations to Former Minister & our colleague from the BJP Harshavardhan Patil on being elected as President & Shri Ketanbhai Patel as Vice President of National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF)! Wishing them a successful tenure!,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.