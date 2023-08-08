BJP leaders, allies launch scathing attack on Cong during Oppn's no-trust motion in LS

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to BJP lawmakers during the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, where he is reported to have asked lawmakers to hit “sixer” before the 2024 polls, speakers from the treasury benches launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership during the opposition-sponsored motion on no-confidence in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP, Nishikant Dubey, who was the first speaker fielded by the government after Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi initiated the three-day debate, said the no-trust motion was against a “poor person’s son” who was working for the poor.

“Sonia Gandhi has all the qualities of an Indian woman, and keeping that in mind, she has two priorities – betey ko set karna aur damaad ko bhent karna (set the son politically and gift the son-in-law),” the MP from Godda, Jharkhand said following the line of attack set by Modi in his address at party lawmaker’s meeting where he accused the I.N.D.I.A parties of coming together to protect political dynasties and evade corruption charges.

The common theme emerging from interventions by the treasury speakers during the no-confidence motion seems to be alleged nepotism and the corruption of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.