BJP leaders brainstorm over Lok Sabha poll candidates

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday brainstormed over the party's probable candidates in many states for the Lok Sabha elections, a day before its Central Election Committee is expected to meet to finalise the names for the first list of party nominees.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda held separate meetings with party leaders from several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand among others.

Similar meetings with leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have been held so far.

The first list, party sources said, is expected to include the names of heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah but may also include many seats which were not won by the BJP in the 2019 polls.

The first list for the 2019 elections had also included Modi and Shah, who was then the party's national president and had made his Lok Sabha poll debut from Gandhinagar.