BJP leaders have love for Pakistan, Advani called Jinnah secular: Bhupesh Baghel

Asked about Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan and the BJP's allegation that it reflected the Congress' love for that country, Baghel said, "If we talk of 1948 or 1965 or 1971 be it the time of (Jawaharlal) Nehru, (Lal Bahadur) Shastri ji or Indira (Gandhi) ji... in Indira ji's time Pakistan was broken into two, so we cannot have Pakistan prem."

"It is the leaders of the BJP that have Pakistan prem. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister he took a bus to Lahore, then deputy PM L K Advani went to the mazar of Jinnah and hailed him as secular," Baghel said.