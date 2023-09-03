BJP leaders slam Udhayanidhi's remark on 'Sanatan Dharma' in unison

“The two main parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Congress and DMK — the son of a finance minister and son of a chief minister — have been saying that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated,” Shah added.

Shah was reacting to Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister and CM MK Stalin’s son Udayanidhi’s speech in which he alleged that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against equality and must be eradicated.

At the launch of another poll yatra at Satna in Madhya Pradesh, BJP President JP Nadda said that while the BJP is trying to make India a developed nation, the opposition parties are seeking to inflict damage on “our traditions, culture, and religion.”

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya posted Stalin’s video with Hindi subtitles on micro-blogging site X and questioned Congress’ silence on the issue.

“While Rahul Gandhi speaks on ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’, Congress' ally talks of eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress' silence is support for his genocidal call…,” Malviya wrote on X.