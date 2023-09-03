BJP leaders slam Udhayanidhi's remark on 'Sanatan Dharma' in unison

Citing DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin’s statement on ‘Sanatan Dharma’, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday accused the I.N.D.I.A allies of insulting the country’s “tradition and history” and questioned Congress’ “silence” in “support for the genocidal call” by its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu.
“I have been observing the I.N.D.I.A alliance for the past two days. You [Opposition alliance] want power? But at what cost? For the past two days, you have been insulting this country’s tradition and its history - Sanatan Dharma,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in his address at the launch of ‘Parivartan Yatra' from Dungarpur in Rajasthan.
“The two main parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Congress and DMK — the son of a finance minister and son of a chief minister — have been saying that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated,” Shah added.
Shah was reacting to Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister and CM MK Stalin’s son Udayanidhi’s speech in which he alleged that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against equality and must be eradicated.
At the launch of another poll yatra at Satna in Madhya Pradesh, BJP President JP Nadda said that while the BJP is trying to make India a developed nation, the opposition parties are seeking to inflict damage on “our traditions, culture, and religion.”
BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya posted Stalin’s video with Hindi subtitles on micro-blogging site X and questioned Congress’ silence on the issue.
“While Rahul Gandhi speaks on ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’, Congress' ally talks of eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress' silence is support for his genocidal call…,” Malviya wrote on X.