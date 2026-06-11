BJP-led NDA bags 19 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanheraldd.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and allies on Thursday won 19 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha seats</a> – including three up for grabs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> after the Returning Officer refused to reinstate the candidature of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>’ Meenakshi Natarajan – unopposed while its rival I.N.D.I.A bloc saw its five candidates emerging victorious without any opposition.</p>.<p>Elections would be held in two seats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> where Congress has accused the returning officer of accepting BJP-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani’s nomination despite discrepancies and one seat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mizoram">Mizoram</a> on June 18, as extra candidates refused to exit the race on the last date of withdrawal of nominations. </p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> claimed, “after ‘Vote Chori’ and ‘Sarkar Chori’ – the BJP-EC jugalbandi has finished the contest before it has even begun with ‘Seat Chori’...Expect to see much more of this - because for the BJP, it is far easier to fix the election than to win it.”</p>.<p>The 24 seats that saw elections without any rival candidate included three bypolls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a>. NDA had 16 sitting seats of the 24 in which no elections were held while the Opposition camp had eight – five by I.N.D.I.A parties and three by YSR Congress.</p>.<p>In a decision that attracted the ire of the Congress, the returning officer in Madhya Pradesh announced that three BJP candidates – Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal and Mahesh Kewat – after refusing to reconsider his decision to reject Natarajan’s nomination on charges of not disclosing a case against her. Congress countered that it was only a court notice and not an FIR.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> will be hearing a petition filed by Natarajan against the rejection of her nomination on Friday, as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> too refused to intervene in the matter.</p>.<p>The Congress has already drawn a parallel to the acceptance of BJP-backed independent Parimal Nathwani’s candidature in Jharkhand despite “irregularities” in the nomination, forcing a contest where JMM’s Baidyanath Ram and Congress’ Pranav Jha could otherwise have won with existing Assembly strength. </p>.<p>Ruling ZPM and Opposition MNF are locked in a battle in Mizoram where the former is slated to win the seat.</p>.<p>In Karnataka, Congress has won three seats, including Congress chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, up from one while NDA, which had three seats – managed only one.</p>.<p>Andhra Pradesh saw the NDA winning all four seats – TDP 3 and Jana Sena 1 – while snatching three seats from YSR Congress owing to their numerical strength in the Assembly. The winners were B Ramakrishna, C Vijay and Sana Satish Babu (all TDP) and L Ramesh (Jana Sena).</p>.Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan moves Supreme Court over rejection of Rajya Sabha poll nomination .<p>Gujarat elections saw BJP winning all the four seats – Rajubhai Shukla, Mansinh Parmar, Mukeshbhai Rathwa and Jitendra Kanjariya – wresting the lone seat – Shaktisinh Gohil – Congress had in Rajya Sabha from the state. </p>.<p>Status quo was maintained in Rajasthan where BJP won two – Alka Gurjar and Satish Poonia – while Congress’ Neeraj Dangi retained his seat. In Meghalaya, NPP’s James Conrad won uncontested while BJP’s Tai Tagak won a seat Arunachal Pradesh and A Sharda Devi in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a>.</p>.<p>In bypolls, BJP’s Debashish Samantray won from Odisha, NCP’s Rajendra Jain from Maharashtra and Congress’ Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p><strong>RAJYA SABHA – ELECTED UNOPPOSED</strong></p><p><strong>STATE / SEATS - NDA / SEATS – INDIA/Opposition</strong></p><p>Andhra Pradesh / 4 (1) / 0 (3 YSR Cong)</p><p>Gujarat / 4 (3) / 0 (1 Cong) </p><p>Rajasthan / 2 (2) / 1 (1 Cong)</p><p>Karnataka / 1 (3) / 3 (1 Cong)</p><p>Madhya Pradesh / 3 (2) / 0 (1 Cong)</p><p>Meghalaya / 1 (1) / 0 (0)</p><p>Manipur / 1 (1) / 0 (0)</p><p>Arunachal Pradesh / 1 (1) / 0 (0)</p><p><em><strong>Bypolls</strong></em></p><p>Tamil Nadu / 0 (1) / 1 (0)</p><p>Maharashtra / 1 (1) / 0 (0)</p><p>Odisha / 1 (0) / 0 (1 BJD)</p><p><strong>TOTAL / 19 (16) / 5 (8)</strong></p>