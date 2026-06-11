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BJP-led NDA bags 19 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed

The 24 seats that saw elections without any rival candidate included three bypolls in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaIndia Politics

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