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NDA nears two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition defections, but it's a long road for alliance in Lok Sabha

Driven by Trinamool Congress rebellions, the NDA shores up numbers in both Houses to clear a path for major constitutional amendments.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 03:18 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 03:18 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndiaLok SabhaRajya SabhaIndian politcs

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