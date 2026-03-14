<p>The BJP’s Central Election Committee, which convened on Thursday, has decided over 100 seats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> and around 135-150 seats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>. Lists for both the election bound states are expected soon. The CEC this week met at the PM’s residence, marking a first such meet. </p><p>In Kerala, the BJP is likely to contest in over 100 seats in Kerala, with the NDA contesting all of the state’s 140 seats. Apart from Bharatiya Jana Dharma Sena, four or five smaller parties will fight alongside the NDA. In the meeting, seat-sharing was also discussed with these allies. Broadly, BJP will contest on around 100 seats, leaving 25-30 for Bharatiya Jana Dharma Sena and the rest for other allies. </p>.PM Modi building false narrative about Bengal, acting as BJP campaigner: TMC.<p>Party leaders believe that for the NDA in Kerala, the number of seats won is more important than the number of seats contested. This time the BJP has decided to put in its full strength on all the seats. In the last assembly elections, BJP contested on 115 seats but could not win any seat.</p><p>Some of the prominent faces the BJP may field are Union Minister George Kurien, former union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muralidharan, and former state president K Surendran. </p><p>Chandrasekhar could contest from Nemom seat, which the BJP won in 2016 through veteran O Rajagopal. In 2021, CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty won the seat, who became Education Minister. </p><p>Muralidharan could contest from Kazhakkoottam and Surendran from Manjeswaram. </p><p>In Thrissur, where the BJP won the Parliamentary seat in 2024, former Chief Minister and Congress leader K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal could fight elections. Shobha Surendran, a prominent leader, could contest from Palakkad or Alappuzha. </p><p>Deliberations were also held for the party’s Bengal prospects and decisions were taken in over 135-155 seats. For Bengal, leaders said, the PM’s direction was that the candidate’s popularity among voters and win ability must be the primary concern. </p><p>“In seats where the party’s loss margin was small and in seats where the minority population is significant, candidates will be announced soon, so that there’s time to work on them,” an MP from the state said. </p>