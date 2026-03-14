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BJP likely to contest 100 seats in Kerala, over 150 seats in West Bengal

Lists for both the election bound states are expected soon.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaWest BengalIndian Politics

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