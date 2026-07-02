BJP links Manish Tewari's post to Congress infighting, says party in 'tukde tukde mode'

है बड़ा कोई अवगुण उसमे जिसे कोई हुनर आवे I



Wish I had an antidote ( ਗਿੱਦੜ ਸਿੰਙੀ) for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!



Having said that @INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the…