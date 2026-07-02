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BJP links Manish Tewari's post to Congress infighting, says party in 'tukde tukde mode'

BJP national spokesperson Poonawalla alleged that there is a growing feeling within the Congress that Rahul Gandhi is "not an appropriate leader".
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsManish Tewari

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