BJP links Manish Tewari's post to Congress infighting, says party in 'tukde tukde mode'

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> is in "tukde tukde" mode again and has no value for those who don't put "parivar" first, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>said on Thursday, seizing on senior leader Manish Tewari's post on "insecurities of individuals and institutions" after he was sidelined in the Punjab Congress reshuffle.</p>.<p>According to BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, the Congress is witnessing factional rivalries in several states.</p>.Is RSS being nudged by hyper power beholden to Pakistan: Congress' Manish Tewari takes dig at Hosabale's remarks.<p>"It has split into pieces in Karnataka with D K Shivakumar versus Siddaramaiah. We have seen fighting in Rajasthan between Pilot and Gehlot, in Chhattisgarh, and now in Punjab it has reached a climax where Manish Tewari has openly attacked the Congress party for leaving him out in the lurch," he said in a video statement.</p>.<p>"The Congress is once again in 'tukde tukde' mode'," he said.</p>.<p>Poonawalla claimed the entire Tewari episode shows that there is no value for senior leaders.</p>.<p>"He is a multiple-time MP and despite that he is left out in the lurch. It shows that in Congress there is no value for senior leaders, especially those who do not put the parivar first," he said.</p>.<p>He alleged that there is a growing feeling within the Congress that Rahul Gandhi is "not an appropriate leader".</p>.<p>"He has no neeti (policy), no netritva (leadership), no mission and no vision. Therefore, the party is in division mode," Poonawalla alleged.</p>.<p>The BJP spokesperson also claimed that the Congress is witnessing a "Rahul camp versus Priyanka camp" rivalry and said the opposition party is unable to keep either itself or its allies united.</p>.<p>"What will it unite and do Bharat Jodo when it is itself in 'todo todo' (split) mode,"Poonawalla said.</p>.<p>His colleague Tuhin Sinha, also a national spokesperson, added that the Gandhi family seems to be at "war" with all talented party leaders, especially those who stand up for national interests.</p>.<p>"The pattern is similar, be it in Kerala or Punjab," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The BJP attack followed Tewari's post on X following reports that he has not been assigned any organisational responsibility in the Congress' new appointments for Punjab ahead of the assembly polls next year.</p>.<p>"Hai bada koi avgun usme, jise koi hunar aave. Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions," the Chandigarh MP wrote on X.</p>.BJP to discuss Bidadi township issue in legislative session: B Y Vijayendra.<p>The Congress leader added in a philosophical note, "India National Congress has given me enough over the past 45 years, and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the Indian National Congress over the decades. Que sera, sera. Whatever will be, will be." </p>