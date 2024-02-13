BJP machinery swings into action; special attention on 'weak' seats and 'micro booth management' for LS polls

New Delhi: The BJP has asked its state units to have election offices in all the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be functional by the end of this month, party leaders said. Most of the election in-charges of these offices will attend the party’s two-day convention on February 17-18 at the Bharat Mandapam, where the party’s National Council will convene. In all, 10,000 leaders are expected to attend the function.

Election committees of each state will be attending the Council meet, where the party’s central leadership will take a final look at the preparations. State unit leaders have also been asked to ensure each assembly segment has a functional election office soon.

Sources in the party said that leaders were instructed to finish two of their main campaigns – Parliament cluster programme and the programme of booth strengthening in the 160 weak seats – by the beginning of the year.

“In each of the 160 seats (where the BJP is weak), the job was to have a functional committee in each booth, which is now done,” a general secretary of the party said.