BJP makes organisational changes, appoints morcha prabharis

New Delhi: The BJP made an organisational rejig late on Wednesday, deputing leaders like Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde and Bandi Sanjay as its morcha prabharis (in-charge).
A communique from General Secretary Arun Singh stated that party President J P Nadda has now deputed Sunil Bansal as the in-charge of Yuva Morcha, Vinod Tawde of OBC Morcha, Jay Panda of Mahila Morcha, Bandi Sanjay of Kisan Morcha, Trun Chugh of SC Morcha, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal of ST Morcha and Dushyant Gautam of Minority Morcha.
In the last week of December, Nadda held a two-day meeting with the party’s national office-bearers, state chiefs, general secretaries, and in-charges where a review of its preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place. In the meeting, members of the party’s morchas shared details of their ongoing organisational exercises.
The rejig is necessitated after former in-charges, including Bhupendra Yadav and CT Ravi, have moved on to other responsibilities. While Yadav, who was in charge of the Yuva Morcha, became a Union minister, SC Morcha in charge Ravi was dropped from the national team.