BJP makes organisational changes, appoints morcha prabharis

New Delhi: The BJP made an organisational rejig late on Wednesday, deputing leaders like Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde and Bandi Sanjay as its morcha prabharis (in-charge).

A communique from General Secretary Arun Singh stated that party President J P Nadda has now deputed Sunil Bansal as the in-charge of Yuva Morcha, Vinod Tawde of OBC Morcha, Jay Panda of Mahila Morcha, Bandi Sanjay of Kisan Morcha, Trun Chugh of SC Morcha, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal of ST Morcha and Dushyant Gautam of Minority Morcha.